Nicki Minaj Calls New York Governor Kathy Hochul an ‘Evil Woman,’ Hochul Tells Rapper to Stop Letting Trump Rallies Poison Her Mind

Nicki Minaj makes sure to let the world know she's not a fan of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and the governor has a few words for the rapper in return.

On Wednesday (Oct. 28), Nicki criticized Hochul in a post to X, questioning the Democratic governor's leadership skills.

"Kathy Hochul is an evil woman. The Democratic Party should forfeit her seat because even if she wins, she will be of great consequence to them. Downward spiral for her. She will not escape God's wrath. She did not denounce evil when she had the chance," Minaj wrote.

The Pinkprint rapper doubled down in another lengthy post, challenging Black voters and Christians who support Hochul and accusing the governor of remaining silent about harm being done to innocent people. She's urging New Yorkers to support Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman instead.

"HOW MUCH MORE DO YOU NEED TO SEE & HEAR FROM THEM?!!" she continued. "HOW DARE YOU AS BLACK PEOPLE VOTE FOR THIS VILE WICKED CURSE OF A WOMAN? HOW DARE YOU AS CHRISTIANS?! SHE STAYS SILENT ON HARM BEING CAUSED TO THE INNOCENT & THIS IS WHAT SHE THINKS OF YOUR CHILDREN! Vote BLAKEMAN!"

The same day, Hochul happened to be campaigning in Albany ahead of next week's elections and was asked by a reporter about the rapper's initial tweet.

"Maybe she oughta get outside and offline a little more. And stop going to Trump rallies because it's kinda poisoning your mind," Hochul responded.

The exchange comes as Hochul and Blakeman ramp up their campaigns ahead of Election Day. Recent polling has shown Hochul holding a double-digit lead over her Republican challenger as the race enters its final stretch.

Check out Nicki's tweets and watch Kathy Hochul's response below.

See Nicki Minaj's Tweets About Governor Kathy Hochul

Nicki Minaj/x Nicki Minaj on X.

Nicki Minaj/X Nicki Minaj on X.

Nicki Minaj/X Nicki Minaj on X.

See Kathy Hochul's Response to Nicki Minaj

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