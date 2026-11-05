Nicki Minaj Has Used Chucky Memes for Months to Push Her Political Views and the Doll’s Creator Is Fed Up

Nicki Minaj has been using AI-generated memes of the Chucky doll for months, and she finally caught the ire of Chucky's creator after sharing an image of the doll wearing a "Vote Red" sticker on Election Day.

On Tuesday (Nov. 3), Nicki shared the image on X to encourage her followers to vote Republican at the polls. Filmmaker Don Mancini quickly set the record straight, sharing his own post that pointed out all the reasons the doll would never be pushing for the Right.

"Chucky has a trans kid," Mancini wrote with a photo of an actual Chucky doll. "Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE. Chucky says 'A BLUE WAVE' is coming, as BLUE as my f**kin' eyes!"

The doll in Mancini's photo is holding a doll of Glen/Glenda, a gender-fluid character in the Chucky franchise, originally introduced as the child of Chucky and Tiffany. The doll embodies both masculine and feminine identities and later explores their gender identity more explicitly.

Later on in Election Day when it became clear that Democrats swept the nation, Mancini returned to X with an additional message for the MAGA-supporting rapper.

"Too bad, Nicki!" Mancini wrote with a picture of the same doll from earlier, this time with blue hair. "No AI, by the way! #bluewave"

While Minaj didn't respond to Mancini, she did issue a response following the Blue Wave, reminding followers Donald Trump is still President and to "stay tuned and stay MAD," among other things.

Check out Nicki's posts and Mancini's responses below.

See Nicki Minaj's Chucky Post and Don Mancini's Responses

See Nicki Minaj's Response to Democrats Sweeping the Polls

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