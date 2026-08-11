Lowrider From Nipsey Hussle and DJ Khaled’s ‘Higher’ Video Heads to Auction, Expected to Sell for Around $200,000

Nipsey Hussle's baby blue lowrider vehicle that was featured in DJ Khaled's video for "Higher" is heading to auction and is expected to sell for around $200,000.

According to a listing on Mecum Auctions, an automobile auction website, Neighborhood Nip's custom 1959 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe will go up for auction on Friday (Aug. 14) as part of their Monterey Car Week 2026 event in Monterey, Calif. The vehicle is expected to fetch between $175,000 and $225,000.

The classic car comes in baby blue with a matching tri-tone blue interior and Dayton wire wheels with whitewall tires. Powering the vintage ride is a 283 cubic-inch V8 engine, which is coupled with a Turbo Hydramatic 350 automatic transmission system. However, the vehicle's main attraction is its custom hydraulic suspension that enables the Chevy to bounce up and down (or "dancing"), of which makes these lowriders so famous.

Nipsey's Impala was featured in DJ Khaled's 2019 "Higher" music video featuring John Legend. The song earned the late rapper's first of two golden gramophones for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. It also reached Gold status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and was nominated for Best Hip-Hop at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Nipsey Hussle's posthumous collaborative album with Bino Rideaux called Prolific will arrive via digital streaming services on Aug. 14. You can cop Prolific tees, vinyl and CDs at nipseyhussleprolific.com.

Watch Mecum Auction's Nipsey Hussle's "Higher" Co-Star: Custom 1959 Chevrolet Impala Video

Watch Nipsey Hussle and DJ Khaled's "Higher" Music Video Featuring John Legend

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