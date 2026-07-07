Nipsey Hussle’s Kids Receive Cash, Assets From His Estimated $11 Million Estate – Report

UPDATE (July 7):

A rep for Nipsey Hussle has released the following statement to XXL.

“The estate has been finalized, and Nipsey’s assets have been distributed to their rightful beneficiaries, his children. We are grateful to have reached this milestone and remain committed to honoring Nipsey’s legacy while protecting the privacy of his loved ones. Thank you to everyone who continues to support that legacy.”

ORIGINAL STORY (July 7):

Nipsey Hussle's kids reportedly receive cash and assets from his estimated $11 million estate.

On Tuesday (July 7), TMZ reported that the late Los Angeles rapper's 17-year-old daughter, Emani, and 9-year-old son, Kross, have been given their portion of the inheritance. The amount was not specified. However, the payout reportedly includes interest in multiple businesses, such as The Marathon Clothing, and several trademarks.

The news comes three years after it was reported that Kross' mother, actress Lauren London, would recieve $5.6 million and 50 percent of the Marathon Clothing from Nipsey's estate on Kross behalf.

XXL has reached out to Nipsey Hussle's team for comment.

Nipsey's kids appear to be well taken care of in his tragic absence. In 2023, Nipsey's brother, Blacc Sam, who heads the estate, revealed that Puma committed itself to keeping the endorsement deal that was solidified with Nipsey Hussle just before he died in 2019, and regularly put money in Nipsey's kids' trust fund.

"As far as Puma, with us, they really close to our heart because they gave Hussle a deal," said Nip's brother told the Earn Your Leisure podcast. "Within that deal he told them, 'Listen, I appreciate but within my deal you need to write in once a year you need to a deal with my clothing brand.' And then, after everything [Nipsey's death], they came make to the table and made sure the kids was set up straight."

Nipsey Hussle's legacy continues to live on through his music. On Aug. 14, the new Nipsey and Bino Rideaux joint project PROLIFIC will drop on DPS. The offering features the singles "Reckless" featuring Static Major, "Sacrifices" featuring James Fauntleroy and "All Summer" with BH.