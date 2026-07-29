Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy Lives On With New Prolific Brand

Nipsey Hussle's legacy lives on with the newly launched Prolific brand.

On Monday (July 27), the late rapper's estate formally announced the new collection of graphic T-shirts and hoodies under the new brand called Prolific, which features archival photography, handwritten graphics, signature typography and inspirational messaging from Nipsey Hussle. The collection reflects Neighborhood Nip's impact as an artist, entrepreneur and community leader.

"The family is proud to present the Prolific brand," the estate shares. "Every piece was created with intention, using moments that reflect who Nipsey was and what he stood for. We’re proud to finally share this collection with the world."

The drop showcases standout pieces like the All Summer tee, which highlights bars from Nipsey's 2011 track "Who Detached Us." Additionally, there's an Inspire T-shirt featuring Nip's profile, paired with his own words displayed across the back of the shirt. There's also long-sleeve T-shirts and sweatshirts all featuring throwback photography of the late West Coast icon.

The collection comes as the estate prepares to release Nipsey's posthumous collaborative album with Bino Rideaux titled Prolific. The 15-track project will arrive on digital streaming services on Aug. 14. The LP will also be available on vinyl and cassette. Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing brand is flourishing as well. You can purchase Prolific tees, vinyl and CDs at nipseyhussleprolific.com.

Check out items from Nipsey Hussle's Prolific brand below.

See Marathon Clothing's Prolific Line