Kanye West and Ice Cube Reunite and Share a Hug After Anti-Semitism Fallout

Kanye West and Ice Cube recently reunited and shared a hug following their anti-Semitism fallout.

Kanye West and Ice Cube Have Called a Truce

According to a Page Six report, published on Saturday (June 3), Kanye West and Ice Cube were photographed hugging and smiling outside Cube's home in Marina Del Rey, Calif., on June 2. It's not known why Kanye visited Cube, but it seems that they have resolved their past issues after Cube distanced himself from Kanye's anti-Semitic rants last year.

As previously reported, back in October, Kanye appeared on The Drink Champs podcast where he continued to make some anti-Semitic remarks and added that Ice Cube influenced some of his anti-Semitic theories.

"Cube’s really set me up for this," he said on the podcast, which has since been taken down. "You’ve really influenced me to get on this antisemite vibe. I'm here to finish the job."

Once Kanye's comments landed at Cube's feet, the rap veteran jumped on his Twitter account to distance himself from the Chicago rapper-producer.

"I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bulls**t," he tweeted. "I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I'm not antisemitic and never have been."

In December of 2022, during his appearance on Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, Cube explained his position on Kanye's anti-Semitic statements.

"Like, homie. You gotta stand on this one on your own," he said. "That’s all that was about. You know, I didn’t say nothin'. It’s just, at the end of the day, I just had to let everybody know that don’t blame me for s**t."

"Talk your s**t if you want to, but don’t blame me for s**t. If I ain’t up there speaking for myself, don’t blame me," he added.

During their meetup, both men were dressed in black. Kanye stood out with his choice of an oversized black T-shirt, lightweight pants that had torn cuffs and his infamous sock shoes.

There's no word if Kanye West apologized to Ice Cube, but they both left the meeting with smiles on their faces.

Check Out Photos of Kanye West and Ice Cube's Reunion Below

Watch Ice Cube's Interview on Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson Below