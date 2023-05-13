Kanye West Files Trademark for Yeezy Sock Shoes After Cutting Ties With Adidas – Report

Kanye West has reportedly filed documents to trademark new Yeezy Sock Shoes.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Kanye West filed, on May 4, 2023, a new trademark application for "YZY SOCK SHOES." The filing states that Mascotte Holdings, Inc., which is Kanye's company, intends to sell "Socks; socks with leather soles."

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's trademark attorney for comment.

Last week, Ye was photographed wearing skin-tight leggings with the newly-designed shock shoes. The photos were reportedly taken after the rapper-producer's Yeezy Season 10 fashion show in Los Angeles on May 1. Of course, the internet were ruthless with the jokes about Kanye's outfit.

One person joked that Kanye was wearing "Yeggings."

As for the sock shoe, the trademark was filed under Mascotte Holdings, Inc, that all of his brands are under. According to Boardroom.tv,

Kanye formed Mascotte Holdings, Inc. with his agent, André Bodiford, on June 29, 2004, months after The College Dropout album was released. The Mascotte merchandise was also promoted and sold during the rollout of his Kanye West's second album, Late Registration.

"When he was with Rocafella, he was going to launch his first clothing line when the Dropout Bear logo was popping off. It was called Mascotte By K West, and Rocawear was going to fund it," Ye's merch collector Charles Mangan reportedly explained to High Snobiety in 2016. "The Mascotte shirt was his first line [and] if you were to chart Kanye West’s design evolution, it would go Mascotte by K West to Pastelle."

Kanye West's trademark filing comes after Adidas cut ties with the mercurial artist in October 2022 following his anti-Semitic comments in interviews and on social media. The footwear and apparel brand now plans to sell their $1.3 billion unsold Yeezy inventory and donate the proceeds to international organizations. There's no word on how or when Adidas would proceed with liquidating their remaining Yeezy stock.

Check Out Kanye West's Trademark Document for "YZY Sock Shoe" Below

Kanye west filed trademark for YZY Sock Shoe. uspto.gov loading...