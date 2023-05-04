Kanye West Hosts Secret Yeezy Season 10 Fashion Show in Los Angeles – Watch

Kanye West hosted a surprise fashion show for his Yeezy Season 10 line in Los Angeles.

While the 2023 Met Gala was going down in New York City on Monday (May 1), Ye put on his YZY Free show at his rumored new Yeezy office on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles. The event lacked the hoopla of previous Yeezy fashion shows. Several photos and video have surfaced from the intimate event (below).

One clip shows several male and female models with their hair shaved standing in groups. They are all wearing tight, nondescript cream-color shirts and black pants. In some footage they are holding candles. Ye soundtracked the event with Frank Ocean music, specifically the track "Self Control." The vehicles that dropped off the models were reportedly playing Frank music as well. People are already selling shirts from the event for top dollar online.

It's been a long six months for Kanye West since his previous Yeezy fashion show, which was the catalyst for his 2022 spiral. During the event, which took place during Paris Fashion Week last October, Ye debuted his controversial "White Lives Matter" t-shirts and rubbed shoulders with Candace Owens. He later implied he ended the Black Lives Matter movement.

From there, he went on a months-long run of making anti-Semitic comments, which led to a career spiral for the rapper-producer. Several companies cut ties with Ye as a result including Balenciaga, Vogue magazine, Creative Artists Agency, GAP, law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and others. Ye took the biggest hit when Adidas ended their 10-year partnership, which devastated the rapper's net worth by a reported $1 billion.

Kanye has been having a comparativly drama-free 2023. He reportedly married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori back in January. Last month, he deactivated his Instagram account. Last week, he resurfaced at a fashion event and surprised people with his new look.

Check Out Photos and Video From Ye's Yeezy Season 10 Show in Los Angeles Below