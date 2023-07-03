A.I.-Generated Pusha T Diss Song Aimed at Jim Jones Surfaces – Listen

An A.I.-generated Pusha T diss song aimed at Jim Jones recently surfaced online.

Fake Pusha T Diss Track Surfaces

Pusha T and Jim Jones are currently embroiled in a battle that is just heating up. Last week, someone decided to spice up the back-and-forth by adding a fake diss track from Pusha T in the mix that had some people fooled.

"This s**t is an easy kill/N***as 40 plus twisting they fingers still," faux Pusha T raps on the track. "Duck the RICO, we know that n***a squealed/FBI agent with a damn record deal/Red flag waving, banging, boy chill."

A.I. Pusha T goes on to take shots at Jim Jones' ties to 6ix9ine and fallouts with former allies. "Jimmy hiding something he got his record sealed/6ix9ine ain't the only one working the field," the raps continue. "We heard them phone taps, you Nicki Barnes, for real/Stick to reality TV before I become your new damn Mandeecees/You got drip but your cornrows stay peezy/You hated on French and did Max B greasy."

While some people fell for the fake diss track, all indications are the track is just one of many A.I. songs that are taking over the internet. For one, the voice sounds like a crude facsimile of Pusha T's actual voice. Secondly, the song was not released by the Clipse member.

The Pusha T and Jim Jones Beef

Jim Jones initially got under Pusha T's skin when Jim claimed the Virginia MC did not deserve a spot on Billboard and Vibe's 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list back in April and later doubled down.

On June 20, a new Clipse song debuted at Pharrell's premiere Louis Vuitton Fashion Show that appears to find King Push throwing subliminal jabs at Jim Jones. Jim Jones has since responded with a track of his own and has continued to diss Pusha T as he awaits the It's Almost Dry rapper's real response.

Check out the A.I.-generated Pusha T track dissing Jim Jones below.

Listen to the A.I.-Generated Pusha T Diss Song Aimed at Jim Jones Below