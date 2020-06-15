Ice Cube Offers $100,000 to Cover Walmart Looting Damages If the Police Don’t Make Any Arrests

Ice Cube is looking to help Walmart cover damages and stolen merchandise after looters tore through a store location in Florida.

After footage of hundreds of people looting a Tampa, Fla. Walmart hit the internet on Friday (June 12), more than $100,000 in damages and stolen goods were reported. Cube has since volunteered to cover the costs if police officers don't make any arrests in connection with the incident.

"No arrest and I'll cover the $100k. Deal?," he wrote on Twitter late last Friday night.

The minute-long video shared via CBS News' official Twitter account shows looters chaotically running through the Walmart location and leaving with unpaid items. According to CBS 47, the incident took place on May 30 after a Black Lives Matter protest in Tampa, Fla. The store had been closed due to earlier protests. This is one of many demonstrations to take place after the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless other unarmed Black women and men who were killed at the hands of police officers.

The 51-year-old rapper is one of several artists to donate to help Black people attempting to make a difference during this time. Late last month, J.I.D, Tierra Whack, Rico Nasty and more publicly donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund or a similar fund in their hometown to support the thousands of people protesting against police brutality for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ice Cube's recent donation offer comes after the former N.W.A member was seen on Twitter posting numerous tweets denouncing police brutality. He was also recently accused of anti-Semitism and promoting conspiracy theories on social media following protests for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many others.