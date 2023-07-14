Tony Yayo Claims The Notorious B.I.G. Is a Better Storyteller Than Ice Cube, Cube Responds

Tony Yayo claimed in an interview last week that The Notorious B.I.G. is a better storyteller than Ice Cube. The N.W.A member recently responded to Yayo's stance on the matter during a discussion on DJ Whoo Kid's podcast.

Tony Yayo Says The Notorious B.I.G. Is a Better Storyteller Than Ice Cube

On Saturday (July 8), Tony Yayo vocalized how The Notorious B.I.G. is a better storyteller than Ice Cube during his interview on the Drink Champs podcast. In the video below, the discussion starts with Tony Yayo asking one of the hosts, DJ EFN at the 4:53:52-mark who his favorite rapper is. When DJ EFN declares that Ice Cube is his pick, the 45-year-old rhymer asks him if Ice Cube has better verses than Biggie. DJ EFN responds that Ice Cube is and supports his statement by ranking Ice Cube's diss record, "No Vaseline," over Biggie's 1997 track, "N***as Bleed."

Tony Yayo questions DJ EFN's opinion before blasting him for saying Ice Cube is better at vivid lyricism than the Brooklyn rap legend.

"So you telling me Ice Cube is a better storyteller than Biggie?" Tony Yayo asks DJ EFN in the video.

"You f**king buggin'! You lost your f**king mind! Ice Cube is better than Biggie as a storyteller? You f**king buggin' n***a! You lost your f**king mind!" Tony Yayo declares.

Ice Cube Responds to Tony Yayo's Statement

By Tuesday (July 11), Ice Cube responded to Tony Yayo's opinion about Biggie being a better storyteller than himself. During an interview on DJ Whoo Kid's Whoo's House Podcast, which can be seen below, Ice Cube gave The Notorious B.I.G. his lyrical cred at the 4:08-mark. He also said although everyone is entitled to their own views, Yayo and other people should remember that his storytelling abilities extend beyond the pen and pad.

"I've wrote records for Eazy and N.W.A. And look, when we talking about storytelling, are we talking about rhyming?" Ice Cube said in the video below. "Because I write movies too, so I'm a hell of a storyteller. I can tell a damn story. So are we just talking about rap? That's only a portion of what I do."

Ice Cube also expressed how it was an honor to be in the discussion to begin with, labeling it a win.

