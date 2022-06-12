Biggie has been immortalized into a hologram and it has some people unsure how to feel.

On Saturday (June 11), a video surfaced on social media of a life-size hologram of The Notorious B.I.G. on display at restaurant Brooklyn Chop House in the late rhymer’s hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. The image of Biggie features him rocking Versace sunglasses, a green Sergio Tacchini tracksuit with black and grey Air Jordan 1s and a gold Jesus piece necklace.

The hologram was the creation of Proto Inc., a holoportation company that allows a person to “beam” in real time at any place when they can’t be there physically. Sean “Diddy” Combs is an Advisor to the interactive startup, according to Black Enterprise. So, it was only right that the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment wanted to celebrate what would have been Biggie’s 50th birthday with a holographic tribute for his fans.

However, the Biggie hologram has garnered some mixed reactions from people. Some find it morbid, while others were surprised at how realistic it looked.

"That Biggie hologram is creepy," tweeted one person on Twitter. Another user wrote, "That Biggie hologram is weird. Let that man rest in peace."

But some people had some positive reactions to it.

"That Biggie hologram looked toooo realistic," commented a fan, while another person wrote, "Yooo the Biggie hologram" and added two fire emojis and a raising hands emoji to give praise.

The idea of immortalizing a rapper into a hologram is not new in hip-hop. Back in April of 2012, Dr. Dre wowed audiences at the annual Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., with a holographic performance from Tupac Shakur.

The shirtless Tupac hologram was so realistic that it even had all the same tattoos of the late rap icon down to the “Thug Life” across the stomach.

Tupac isn’t the only one. Rappers Chief Keef, Quavo and the late rap legends Eazy-E and Ol’ Dirty Bastard are just some of the artists who have appeared in holograms.

Check out the Biggie hologram on display below.