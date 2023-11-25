Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.'s arrest fingerprint cards are up for auction for a hefty price.

Tupac and Biggie's Arrest Fingerprint Cards Up on the Auction Block

According to TMZ's report, published on Saturday (Nov. 25), two fingerprint arrest cards by the late rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. are up for sale. Momentsintime.com, one of the nation’s top memorabilia dealers, listed the unique pieces for a whopping $225,000 each. You can view the artifacts below.

Tupac's signed fingerprint record features his black-and-white mugshot and has him listed under his real name, Lesane Parish Crooks. 'Pac's card stems from his 1995 arrest for sexually assaulting a female fan named Ayanna Jackson. After being found guilty of sexual assault, Tupac was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison. However, he only served nine months of his sentence before being released.

Additionally, Tupac's never before seen prison mug shot and prison ID are also up for sale.

Meanwhile, Biggie's signed fingerprint card features a black-and-white mugshot of the late Brooklyn rhymer and has him listed under his real name Christopher Wallace. Biggie's card stems from his June 1995 arrest in Philadelphia on a fugitive warrant from Camden, N.J., for allegedly breaking a man's jaw and stealing his cell phone, jewelry and beeper.

B.I.G. was booked then for a robbery and aggravated assault charge. The robbery charge was later dropped.

If you have money to spend, you can bid on these rare hip-hop memorabilia items at Momentsintime.com.

Drake Cops Tupac Shakur's Crown Ring for Over $1 Million

Back in July, Drake revealed that he was the proud owner of Tupac Shakur's crown ring that was up for auction at Sotheby's in New York City. The auction house announced the sale of the gold, ruby and diamond crown ring for an eyebrow-raising price of $1,016,000. The item was initially estimated to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000.

Sotheby's describes Tupac's crown-shaped 14-karat yellow gold ring as being set with five carats of diamonds and cabochon rubies. The words "Pac & Dada, 1996" are inscribed on the bottom. The ring was previously owned by Yaasmyn Fula, the mother of Yaki Kadafi, a member of the Outlawz. Fula is described as Tupac Shakur's "godmother, advisor, 'auntie,' money manager, caretaker, and lifelong supporter."

You can check out Tupac's crown ring below. Also, take a look at 'Pac and Biggie's fingerprint cards below.

