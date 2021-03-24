The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Juicy’ Lyrics

The Notorious B.I.G. dropped his classic record "Juicy" back in August of 1994. Sampled from old school R&B and funk artist Mtume's "Juicy Fruit," the track appears on Biggie's debut album, Ready to Die. Diddy, CEO of Bad Boy Records, the label B.I.G. was signed to before his tragic death in 1997, and Total, who was signed to the label as well, both added a sultry and flavorful element to the track.

Biggie Smalls' rags-to-riches story about living in the poverty-stricken streets of Brooklyn, N.Y., selling drugs and providing for his family to later living a life of luxury peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Nov. 5, 1994.

Diddy alongside Poke of production duo Trackmasters produced the hit song.

Check out the lyrics to The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Juicy" featuring Diddy and Total below.

INTRO: The Notorious B.I.G.

"Fuck all you hoes!" Get a grip, mothafucka!

Yeah, this album is dedicated

To all the teachers that told me I'd never amount to nothin'

To all the people that lived above the buildings that I was hustlin' in front of

Called the police on me when I was just tryin' to make some money to feed my daughter (it's all good)

And all the niggas in the struggle

You know what I'm sayin'? It's all good, baby, baby

VERSE 1: The Notorious B.I.G.

It was all a dream, I used to read Word Up! magazine

Salt-n-Pepa and Heavy D up in the limousine

Hangin' pictures on my wall

Every Saturday Rap Attack, Mr. Magic, Marley Marl

I let my tape rock ’til my tape popped

Smokin' weed in Bambú, sippin' on Private Stock

Way back, when I had the red and black lumberjack

With the hat to match

Remember Rappin' Duke? Duh-ha, duh-ha

You never thought that hip-hop would take it this far

Now I'm in the limelight ’cause I rhyme tight

Time to get paid, blow up like the World Trade

Born sinner, the opposite of a winner

Remember when I used to eat sardines for dinner

Peace to Ron G, Brucie B, Kid Capri

Funkmaster Flex, Lovebug Starski

I'm blowin' up like you thought I would

Call the crib, same number, same hood, it's all good

And if you don't know, now you know, nigga

CHORUS: Total & Diddy

You know very well (Yeah)

Who you are (Money, hoes and clothes)

Don't let ’em hold you down (Bankrolls, yeah, haha)

Reach for the stars (It's all good)

You had a goal (C'mon)

But not that many (It's all good)

'Cause you're the only one

I'll give you good and plenty (Check it)

VERSE 2: The Notorious B.I.G.

I made the change from a common thief

To up close and personal with Robin Leach

And I'm far from cheap, I smoke skunk with my peeps all day

Spread love, it's the Brooklyn way

The Moët and Alizé keep me pissy, girls used to diss me

Now they write letters 'cause they miss me

I never thought it could happen, this rapping stuff

I was too used to packing gats and stuff

Now honeys play me close like butter play toast

From the Mississippi down to the East Coast

Condos in Queens, indo for weeks

Sold out seats to hear Biggie Smalls speak

Living life without fear

Puttin' five karats in my baby girl ear

Lunches, brunches, interviews by the pool

Considered a fool 'cause I dropped out of high school

Stereotypes of a black male misunderstood

And it's still all good

And if you don't know, now you know, nigga

CHORUS: Total and Diddy

You know very well (C'mon)

Who you are (Bankrolls)

Don't let ’em hold you down (Clothes)

Reach for the stars (Mansions)

You had a goal

But not that many (It's all good)

'Cause you're the only one

I'll give you good and plenty ('94)

VERSE 3: The Notorious B.I.G.

Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis

When I was dead broke, man, I couldn't picture this

50-inch screen, money-green leather sofa

Got two rides, a limousine with a chauffeur

Phone bill about two G's flat

No need to worry, my accountant handles that

And my whole crew is loungin'

Celebrating every day, no more public housin'

Thinkin' back on my one-room shack

Now my mom pimps an Ac' with minks on her back

And she loves to show me off of course

Smiles every time my face is up in The Source

We used to fuss when the landlord dissed us

No heat, wonder why Christmas missed us

Birthdays was the worst days

Now we sip Champagne when we thirsty

Uh, damn right I like the life I live

’Cause I went from negative to positive and it's all (It's all good, nigga)

And if you don't know, now you know, nigga

CHORUS: Total, The Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy

You know very well (Money)

Who you are (Hoes and clothes)

Don't let ’em hold you down (Bankrolls)

And if you don't know, now you know, nigga

Reach for the stars (That's right)

You had a goal (It's all good)

But not that many (All good)

’Cause you're the only one (East coast, represent)

I'll give you good and plenty (C'mon)

And if you don't know, now you know, nigga

POST-CHORUS: The Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy

Representin' B-Town in the house (Biggie Smalls)

Junior Mafia, mad flavor (Bad Boy)

Uh, uh, yeah, aight (I see you, Cooch)

CHORUS: Total

You know very well

Who you are

Don't let 'em hold you down

Reach for the stars

You had a goal

But not that many

'Cause you're the only one

I'll give you good and plenty

OUTRO: Diddy and Total

Biggie Smalls, it's all good, nigga

Junior Mafia, it's all good, nigga

Bad Boy, it's all good, nigga

It's all good

That's right, '94

And on and on, and on and on

You know very well

It's all good

Who you are

Yeah

Don't let ’em hold you down

Reach for the stars

See the video for The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Juicy" below.

