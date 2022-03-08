Wack 100 Says Tupac Shakur Died a Legend, But The Notorious B.I.G. and Nipsey Hussle Did Not

Wack 100 has shared a controversial take during a recent guest appearance on the Drink Champs podcast. One that has many screwing their faces and raising their eyebrows regarding Wack's opinions on The Notorious B.I.G. and Nipsey Hussle.

About two-and-a-half hours into the four-hour interview on Drink Champs, Wack 100 made a pop-up appearance during The Game's sit-down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The conversation, which aired on YouTube on March 5, finds the men discussing legends in the rap game. The veteran music manager, who was in the room as Game's manager, declared that Tupac Shakur, who was shot and killed at age 25 in September of 1996, died a legend. However, Wack also feels that The Notorious B.I.G., who was murdered six months after ’Pac in March of 1997, at 25 years old as well, didn't pass away leaving a legendary imprint. Wack said the same for Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in March of 2019 at 33.

"Tupac died a legend, Biggie didn’t," Wack stated, after sharing that he thinks Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, The Game and Jay-Z are legends. "His body of work, movies, double CDs, albums that went quadruple [platinum]. Biggie was dead before his [second] album came out. He became [a legend after he passed away]. Over the years, muthafuckas remade songs, movies. He became that."

Wack also asserted that Nipsey has yet to reach legendary status, but will in the future.

"I’m saying [Nipsey] will become a legend," he continued. "It still hasn’t happened. Movies gotta happen, shit gotta happen. He’s only been gone, what, two years?"

When it came to Wack 100's specific definition of a legend, he explained: "We talking music. I'm talking music, that's it...I done gave you ’bout four, five of ’em."

The Game went on to interject, offering his analysis of how to deem a rapper a legend, using the Bible as a reference.

"Do we know how long Jesus was giving niggas the gospel before Judas ran him into the Romans and they killed him?" Game questioned. "Was it long? How long was Jesus giving niggas the game before the Romans did what they did?...Because Nipsey and Biggie together...Nip put his album out and perished, met an untimely demise. And was great, but he was great to people who knew he was great, but not to the world because niggas didn't service his music while he was here."

The Compton-bred rapper then said, "Same with Biggie. Biggie died before Life After Death came out. The second album, he was here for the first. So, on the same accord, does anyone know how long Jesus was...was Jesus on his first album or second album?"

Game concluded his argument, saying, "I think everyone's answer is within the confines of Jesus' mission."

The conversation surrounding legendary rhymers stems from Wack telling TMZ back in 2019 that Nipsey didn't die with such a highly revered status.

Check out the full Drink Champs interview below. The portion about rap legends kicks off around the 2:38:22-mark.