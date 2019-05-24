Here’s What the Baby From The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Ready to Die’ Album Cover Looks Like Now

Nearly 25 years ago, The Notorious B.I.G. released his classic debut album, Ready to Die, on Bad Boy Records. Not only was the music impactful but the picture of a chubby baby on the front cover would become one of the most recognizable images in hip-hop history.

So who is the baby on the cover? In 2011, the New York Daily News found the child who, at that time, was 18 years old. His name is Keithroy Yearwood and his mother, Delcenia Burns, was used several stacks of baby pictures to confirm to the newspaper that it was her child on the cover of Biggie’s classic Bad Boy Records LP.

Apparently, he was hired to shoot for the cover through a modeling agency with the permission of his mother. "I just want people to know that's me," Yearwood said at the time of the interview. "The truth is finally coming out."

While Yearwood didn't make a fortune off the shoot—he was paid $150 for two hours of work—the cover will stay with him for a lifetime.

“It's an honor to be on this album,” Yearwood told NYDN.

Check out the now grown-up Keithroy Yearwood in photos from his Instagram account below.