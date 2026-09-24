50 Cent Has a New Dice Game Coming to Casinos

50 Cent is launching a new casino game based on the classic New York City street dice game Cee-Lo.

According to a report from TMZ on Tuesday (Sept. 22), the rapper and mogul has partnered with gaming company TCSJOHNHUXLEY to create a live table game version of Cee-Lo called 50 Cent Headcrack. The game will make its global debut at G2E Las Vegas 2026, taking place Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at The Venetian Expo.

The updated concept will keep the basic elements of the street game, including the three dice and classic rolls. The new elements being added are dealers, official betting structures, side bets, published payouts and casino technology. The ultimate roll is 4-5-6, which prompts the table to yell, "Headcrack!"

"For a hundred years this game lived on the corner," Fif told TMZ. "Now it's got a dealer, a pay table and a seat at the table in a real casino. Same dice, new floor."

Headcrack is being developed for commercial casino operators and will be available in multiple formats, including traditional dice and automated dice technology. It will also feature a Bank-Shooter-Tie structure designed to make the game easier for new players to learn.

Talking to the outlet, TCSJOHNHUXLEY Executive Chairman Tristan Sjöberg said the partnership combines 50's global entertainment reach with the company's experience in live casino gaming.

Check out a promotional video 50 Cent posted for the game below.

Watch the Promo for 50 Cent HeadCrack

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