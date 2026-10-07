In a new interview, 50 Cent says he doesn't care about politics and doesn't want to be involved in it.

In a video interview by The Enthusiast Podcast, which premiered on Tuesday (Oct. 6) on YouTube, host Lincoln Salazar spoke with the New York rapper about the political maneuvering required to launch his ambitious $124 million development project in Shreveport, La. This prompted Fif to declare that he's staying away from politics.

"I have no political aspirations," 50 stated in the video below at the 6-minute mark. "See what happens when you but you're trying to do something so big over there [Shreveport, La.], you kind of deal with the politicians. So you kind of see the inside of what's kind of happening."

"So, yeah, it starts to get political, but I don't care about politics or want to be involved in politics at all," he continued. "Because I'm an entertainer."

"So, you know, I [get] 'Are you Red or Blue?'" 50 further explained. "I'm purple. I'm with everybody," he added.

"I've seen things that I don't agree or disagree with from the Democratic side, and I see things that I don't like from the Republican side, but it's pick your poison," he concluded.

In January of 2026, 50 Cent announced plans to invest $124 million in Shreveport, La., and bring his G-Unit Film and Television company to the city. However, in July, the Power co-creator announced on Instagram that he's "pulling back" his investment because "there are people in Shreveport that just don't want things to get better."

Check out 50 Cent's interview below where he talks about his upcoming Street Fighter movie, his entertainment power, and politics.

Watch 50 Cent's Full Interview on The Enthusiast Podcast

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