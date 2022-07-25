These Rappers’ Extensive Collections Are Truly Remarkable

Money trees in hip-hop lead to rappers treating themselves to iced-out chains and spending their hard-earned cash on trips to exotic places. Then there are the artists that kick it up a notch, investing their cash in worthwhile collections that range from extraordinary to insanely expensive. Comic books and watches tend to be popular among many MCs while others amass items that are rare and special to find, like classic paintings, old-school cars and vintage kicks. Combine them all, and it’s clear millions of dollars are being dropped on these items.

Rick Ross has a car collection that rivals many of his peers in the game. The biggest boss is the proud owner of over 100 classic automobiles. His sprawling Fayetteville, Ga. estate, known as The Promise Land, is home to many of the pricey rides. Among his vintage cars include a group of all-black Chevys: a 1971 Impala, a 1971 Caprice, 1955 and 1957 Bel Airs and a 1964 C10 pickup truck.

Meanwhile, Cardi B could likely open up her own Hermés store with the amount of Birkin bags she owns. In 2020, Bardi shocked fans when she used Instagram to show off a closet filled with 23 different Birkin bags. One of her most coveted purses includes a $38,000 Birkin Sunrise, which she used as a matching accessory while wearing a bikini on her 29th birthday two years ago.

Then there's DDG, who's passionate about timepieces. The Michigan-born rapper has quite the collection of expensive watches. DDG spent $75,000 on an icy Audemars Piguet timepiece, but his most prized timekeeper is what he describes as a conversation piece—a limited-edition Richard Mille Yohan Blake (only 100 were made) that he paid a whopping $185,000 for.

Overall, money is no object when it comes to rappers' lavish obsessions. So check out these eight rappers’ extensive collections that are truly remarkable.