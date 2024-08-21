Travis Scott-Signed Cactus Jack Trading Cards Are Up for Sale on eBay for Nearly $100,000

Travis Scott's signed Cactus Jack trading cards are for sale on eBay for nearly $100,000.

Travis Scott's Signed Cactus Jack Trading Card for Sale

On Wednesday (Aug. 21), eBay became flooded with boxes of the limited-edition Cactus Jack and Topps trading cards that Travis Scott signed himself at Fanatics Fest over the weekend. The highest listing, which as of writing is still for sale, is a pack of four cards going for nearly $100,000. The item is going for $99,999.00 or best offer, and is listed as having been graded authentic by Professional Sports Authenticator. The card is also signed by New York Yankees player Aaron Judge.

The lister describes the buy as "a rare opportunity to own a piece of sports history."

Other listings have appeared on eBay as well, with the next highest pack selling for $20,000. The cards were available at the 2024 Fanatics Fest in New York City at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, and Scott stopped by to sign some cards for lucky fans on Saturday (Aug. 17).

Travis Scott Days Before Rodeo Set to Arrive on Streaming

Travis Scott fandom is currently at a fever pitch as fans wait for La Flame's critically acclaimed mixtape Days Before Rodeo to finally arrive on streaming services. The Cactus Jack leader announced the 2014 project would be available on DSPs on Friday (Aug. 23) to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

“Days Before Rodeo 10yr anniversary being celebrated by finally re-releasing everywhere August 23rd," Trav wrote on Instagram, before adding, "I'm f*king jumping thru walls ahhhh."

Additionally, digital deluxe editions of the tape are available to pre-order on Scott's website for $5. The deluxe edition will feature unreleased bonus tracks from the Days Before Rodeo era.

Check out the Cactus Jack trading card listing below.

See Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Trading Card Listing

