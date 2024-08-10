Travis Scott Released Without Charges After Being Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Hotel Security Guard – Report

Travis Scott has been released without charges following his arrest for allegedly assaulting a hotel security guard in Paris.

Travis Scott Cleared of Charges Following Dramatic Paris Hotel Arrest

According to an NBC News report, published on Saturday (Aug. 10), Travis Scott was released from police custody with no charges following his arrest in Paris this week. As previously reported, the Houston rapper-producer was forcibly removed from a Paris hotel by police following an alleged fight with a hotel security guard.

On Saturday, NBC News received confirmation from the Paris prosecutor's office that Travis' case was closed due to the offense being deemed "not sufficiently serious."

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's attorney for comment.

Details Behind Travis Scott's Hotel Fight and Arrest in Paris

On Friday (Aug. 9), Travis was arrested by police for allegedly assaulting a hotel security guard after the guard intervened in a scuffle between Travis and his own bodyguard, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Video footage obtained by Backgrid shows the 33-year-old artist being forcibly removed from a hotel by police in Paris during his arrest for fighting a security guard. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Travis has his hands up as he's grabbed by two police officers in the lobby of the George V luxury hotel in Paris. Another person, presumably Travis' bodyguard, is also being restrained with an officer's arm around his neck in a chokehold position.

After being handcuffed, Travis was forcibly led out of the hotel with his head down and was placed in the back of a police car. The Houston producer appeared visibly disheveled as he kept his head down.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement to THR, "I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard."

"Policemen were called to the Georges V hotel and arrested Travis Scott for violence against a security agent," the statement continues. "The latter had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard."

Travis was allegedly heavily intoxicated during the incident.

An insider close to the situation explained to NBC News that Travis was "swarmed" by fans and paparazzi while in Paris, leaving him feeling overwhelmed and exposed. Travis blamed his bodyguard for failing to provide adequate security amid the swarming crowds. This led to a physical altercation between Travis and his bodyguard at the hotel, and subsequently, his arrest.

Watch the video showing Travis Scott's arrest in Paris below.

Watch Dramatic Footage of Travis Scott's Arrest at a Paris Hotel