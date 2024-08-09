Dramatic Video Shows Travis Scott Being Dragged Out of Hotel by Police in Paris

Dramatic video shows Travis Scott being dragged out of a hotel by police following news of his arrest in Paris today.

On Friday (Aug. 9), video footage obtained by Backgrid shows Travis Scott being forcibly removed from a hotel by police in Paris during his arrest for fighting a security guard. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Travis has his hands up as he's grabbed by two police officers in the lobby of the George V luxury hotel in Paris. Another person, presumably Travis' bodyguard, is also being restrained with an officer's arm around his neck in a chokehold position.

Next, the Houston artist is handcuffed and is escorted out of the hotel. He appears coming out of the hotel's door with his head down and is placed in the back of a police car. Travis looks visibly disheveled as he keeps his head down. Paparazzi and fans are making things more chaotic by trying to record and take pictures of the arrest.

After his arrest, Travis was escorted by officers to an ambulance waiting outside the jail. Apparently, during the fight Travis had with his own bodyguard, vases were broken. He was transported to a hospital for medical examinations.

Prior to Travis Scott's arrest, the Utopia creator was seen asking for Paris police to escort him back to his hotel following the USA basketball team's match-up against Serbia at the 2024 Olympics. In the video below, Travis is frantically trying to walk to his hotel, but is impeded by many fans and photographers trying to get a photo of him.

Details Behind Travis Scott's Arrest

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 33-year-old rapper-producer assaulted a hotel security guard after the guard intervened in a scuffle between Travis and his own bodyguard.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement to THR, "I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard."

"Policemen were called to the Georges V hotel and arrested Travis Scott for violence against a security agent," the statement continues. "The latter had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard."

Travis was allegedly heavily intoxicated during the incident.

In a statement to XXL, a rep for Travis Scott said they are actively engaged in communication with the Paris authorities and are confident the matter with get resolved.

"We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate," the statement reads.

Watch Travis Scott's harrowing incident with fans and his arrest by Paris police below.

