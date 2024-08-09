Travis Scott Arrested for Alleged Assault on Security Guard at Hotel in Paris – Report

UPDATE (Aug. 9):

A rep for Travis Scott has released the following statement to XXL concerning the rapper's recent arrest in Paris:

"We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate."

ORIGINAL STORY: (Aug. 9):

Travis Scott was reportedly arrested in Paris this morning following a fight with a security guard.

On Friday (Aug. 9), Travis was taken into custody outside the G Hotel in Paris after getting into a fight with a security guard, The Hollywood Reporter reports. The Texas rapper reportedly attacked the guard after the man tried to break up an altercation between Travis and the rapper's own bodyguard.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement to THR, "I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard."

"Policemen were called to the Georges V hotel and arrested Travis Scott for violence against a security agent," the statement continues. "The latter had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard."

Travis was allegedly heavily intoxicated during the incident.

Video of the rapper being arrested has circulated online and shows the Utopia artist looking woozy while handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser. The footage can be seen below.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's team and his attorney for comment.

Travis Scott Gets Update in Miami Case

The latest legal situation comes after Travis received good news in relation to his Miami arrest in June. On Thursday (Aug. 8), prosecutors in Miami dropped the charge of disorderly intoxication, leaving Travis to deal with a trespassing charge in connection to the incident.

Travis was initially arrested by the Miami Beach Police on June 20 after a charter boat owner claimed the allegedly intoxicated rapper began going off on him when he asked Travis to leave. Police were called and escorted the rapper to his vehicle. He was booked when he returned a short time later and allegedly began yelling obscenities. A police report shows Scott later admitted to police he'd been drinking and stated, "its Miami."

See footage of Travis Scott being arrested in Paris below.

