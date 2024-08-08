DJ Kid Capri Calls Travis Scott Disrespectful After Video Shows Rapper Pushing Kid’s Hand Away When Asking for a Photo

DJ Kid Capri has some choice words for Travis Scott yesterday after a video circulated on the internet of the rapper pushing a kid's hand away in an attempt to ask Travis for a photo.

Kid Capri Puts Travis Scott on Blast for Disrespecting a Young Fan

On Wednesday (Aug. 7), a video began circulating online of Travis Scott walking past a young fan, who reached out to get La Flame to stop for a photo, but their hand was swatted away by the rapper. The fan appeared to grab either Travis' waist area, pants pocket or belt loop on his pants to get his attention for the picture. While Travis did end up taking a swift photo with the fan, Kid Capri felt the situation should have been handled differently. Capri asserts that Travis needs to display more humility towards his fans.

Later that day, the legendary DJ hopped on social media and lamented about Travis' recent actions. "Ayo, Travis Scott, when did we start being disrespectful to kids, bruh?" he began. "Little kid asked you for an autograph, [you] pushed his hand away, looked at him like he was the Devil and just walked away from him. At one time, you would’ve wanted somebody to ask you for an autograph or ask you for a picture or whatever it is he asked you for."

Capri also brought up the deaths that occurred at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in 2021. "Celebs get where they get and then they forget," Kid Capri continued. "Dawg, like 10 people died at one of your concerts. I would try to be as humble as possible. I’m not saying it’s your fault, but I would try to be as humble as possible when it comes to the fans, bruh. They lift you up. This ain’t the first time I seen you do some sh*t that was funny style. It’s a little kid, bruh, and it pisses me off to see that ’cause I come from signing every autograph, taking every picture, doing video drops for people. We would’ve wished people asked us for that when we wasn’t on."

The DJ insiste"I’m not at your level, but I’m at Kid Capri level and I respect the fans. That right there was crazy. I’m not saying you got to sign everybody’s thing or do what everybody say, but when it comes to little kids, they look at you as a superhero, bruh. That sh*t right there was super, super corny."

What Happened at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival?

Kid Capri's mention of 10 deaths at Travis Scott's concert is likely in reference to the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy at HRG Park in Houston. The mass casualty event took place after the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, causing much pushing and shoving. Many victims suffered from cardiac arrest as a result, leading to fatalities and hundreds of injuries. The deceased attendees ranged in age from 9 to 27 years old.

See DJ Kid Capri calling Travis Scott out for "disrespecting" a young fan below.

Watch DJ Kid Capri Call Out Travis Scott

Watch Travis Scott Push a Fan's Hand Who Asked for a Picture