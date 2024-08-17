Jay-Z to Reopen Historic 40/40 Club at New Location in New York City With Live Sports Betting

Jay-Z is looking to reopen his historic 40/40 Club at a new location in New York City with live sports betting.

Jay-Z to Reopen The 40/40 Club with Sports Betting

Hov plans to bring back The 40/40 Club to its historic glory at a new location in New York City in 2025. The new and improved 40/40 Club will also include live sports betting, among other amenities.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Sheldon Robinson, The 40/40 Club Vice President of Poerations, said the rapper is "very involved" in the planning of reopening the club since the original New York City location closed in August of 2023 after a 20-year run.

"It's always been the plan to open a new spot," Robinson said. "Finding the right location that makes sense to the brand is key, and that takes some time. We've narrowed it down to our last few choices and now we're in the negotiation phase."

"Hopefully by the end of this year we'll have a lease signed and we can break ground. The idea is that we'll have a club in 2025," he continued. "Jay definitely wants to keep it as part of his legacy."

A Reimagining of The 40/40 Club Is Happening at Fanatics Fest in New York City

To celebrate The 40/40 Club's rebirth, a pop-up reimagining of The 40/40 Club is happening at Fanatics Fest in New York City from Aug. 16-18 at the Javits Center.

During the Fanatics Fest, The 40/40 Club will welcome notable athletes, celebrities and valued VIP customers of Fanatics Sportsbook. This exclusive gathering will showcase a distinctive recreation of The 40/40 Club, meticulously designed to embody the essence of the Club's iconic blend of sports, luxury and entertainment. There will be live sports betting as well.

Highlights From the 40/40 Club Pop-Up Event in NYC

The 40/40 Club will showcase a collection of vintage autographed sports memorabilia from iconic athletes from the sports world. Iconic athletes such as Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, Deion Sanders, Magic Johnson, Jerry Rice, Larry Bird and the late Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant will be featured.

The lounge will also feature the acclaimed Armand De Brignac champagne tower that includes over 250 bottles.

Each custom chandelier in The 40/40 Club has 800 light bulbs and 200 light fibers. Altogether, between all three units, there are 2,400 bulbs and 600 fibers.

The original four main-door baseball bat handles from The 40/40 Club will also be used as the handles to enter The 40/40 Club’s immersive experience at Fanatics Fest.

—The club will also feature about 500 new baseball bats manufactured by the company behind the Louisville Slugger brand.

—The display of the bats on the wall is a nod to the musical sound that reverberates from the crack of a baseball bat and symbolizes the artful connection between music and sports.

On Friday night (Aug. 16), some of the A-list celebs who attended the event included Travis Scott as well as NBA legends Julius Erving, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Carmelo Anthony and more. You can see their grand entrances below.

Check out videos from The 40/40 Club Reimagined Event at Fanatics Fest in New York below.

Watch Jay-Z and Other Celebs Arrival at Fanatics Fest NYC for the Re-Creation of The 40/40 Club

See How the Original 40/40 Club Look Back in the Days