Here Are All the Rappers Who Have Made It Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Jay-Z said it best on his 2017 track "Smile": "Hall of Fame Hov, I did it all without a pen." The Brooklyn MC has been serving up inimitable rhymes for over three decades. Thirteen albums and hundreds of songs later, his power with words is incomparable. The Songwriters Hall of Fame honored his contributions to hip-hop and other genres as a songwriter with a notable catalog of tracks in 2017. He was the first rapper to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for his music. There are five other rappers who have been celebrated for their efforts by being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame as well.

Established in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame honors artists from all genres whose work represents some of the most beloved and popular songs in the world. There are more than 400 inductees in the Hall. So how does an artist qualify? A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs is eligible for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song. To become part of the esteemed league of songwriters is an honor. However, hip-hop was not recognized until seven years ago. This means the Songwriters Hall of Fame was around for 48 years before it finally gave Hov his induction.

Though it took more than five decades for the music institution to give rap its proper respect, there have been more rappers and producers highlighted ever since. Missy Elliott and Snoop Dogg are among them. There were no inductees in any genre in 2020 or 2021, so from 2017 to 2024, hip-hop was given its rightful place.

Take a look at all the rappers and producers who have been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame below.