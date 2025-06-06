Suspect Arrested in Skilla Baby Shooting, Gun Found at Suspect’s Home

Police arrested one person on Thursday in connection with the May shooting of rapper Skilla Baby.

Arrest Made in Skilla Baby Shooting

On Friday (June 6), the Redford Township Police Department announced they had identified the vehicle used in the May 22 shooting. The registered owner was arrested by the Detroit Police Department road patrol on Wednesday (June 4). A search warrant was executed on the suspect's home and a firearm was recovered. The unidentified suspect will be charged with a felony weapons offense and will be reviewed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Skilla Baby Shooting Explained

Skilla Baby was shot multiple times in what police are calling a targeted drive-by shooting while driving on Eight Mile Road near Beech Daly in Redford Township, Mich. The Detroit rapper was grazed in the head and hand before crashing into a nearby building. A witness transported Skilla to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. When police arrived on the scene, they found the rapper's empty vehicle.

Authorities recovered over 20 shell casings from the scene. Police say the shots came from a dark-colored SUV that fled the scene following the incident. Despite the close call, the 2024 XXL Freshman is expected to make a full recovery.

Skilla Baby Performs After Shooting

Forty-eight hours after being shot, Skilla Baby performed at a 42 Dugg show in Detroit. With his bandaged arm in a sling, Skilla performed a spirited rendition of his 2022 song "Duck Yo Taco." Skilla has yet to publicly comment on the incident.

Check out footage of police arresting a suspect in the Skilla Baby shooting below.

See Metro Detroit News' Coverage of the Skilla Baby Shooting Suspect Arrest