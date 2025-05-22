Skilla Baby Shot Multiple Times in Targeted Drive-By – Report

Skilla Baby was reportedly shot in a targeted drive-by near Detroit.

Skilla Baby Victim of Shooting

On Thursday (May 22), several reports surfaced online that Skilla Baby, born Trevon Gardner, was shot multiple times while driving. Fox 2 Detroit later confirmed the incident. The shooting is said to have occurred while the rapper was going eastbound on 8 Mile Road in North Redford, Mich. He was reportedly shot several times, including suffering a graze to the head and hand and a direct shot to the back, and eventually crashed into a brick building. Skilla was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Video of the aftermath of the incident, which can be seen below, shows a black Chevrolet Tahoe smashed through a brick building with its airbag deployed and multiple bullet holes in the door. Dozens of shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The Redford Police Department is investigating the incident and say it was a targeted shooting. No information has been released on possible suspects.

XXL has reached out to Skilla Baby's team and the Redford Police Department for comment.

A rising rapper on the Detroit rap scene, Skilla released his most recent project, Crack Music 3, last November. The offering features guest appearances from Tee Grizzley, Peezy, Hunxho, Toosii and others.

Check out news coverage of Skilla Baby's shooting below.

Watch Fox 2 Detroit's Coverage of Skilla Baby's Shooting