Skilla Baby Performs 48 Hours After Being Shot in Head

Skilla Baby popped out and performed in Detroit 48 hours after being shot multiple times.

Sklla Baby Performs in Cast and Sling

On May 24, 42 Dugg performed at a Memorial Day Weekend concert at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. During the performance, Dugg brought out special guests, including Skilla Baby, who performed with his bandaged arm in a sling, just two days after be was the target of a drive-by shooting just outside of Redford Township, Mich., on May 22.

In the video, which can be seen below, Skilla performs a spirited rendition of his 2022 song "Duck Yo Taco" as the crowd goes wild.

Skilla Baby Shot Near Detroit

Skilla Baby's triumphant stage show comes after he was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting while driving in his SUV near 8 Mile Road and Centralia. The assailants fired over 20 shots at the rapper. He was struck in his head, hand and back and crashed into a nearby building during the incident.

A witness drove the rapper to the hospital before police arrived to discover his abandoned vehicle. Police say the shots came from a dark-colored SUV that fled the scene following the shooting. The shooting is currently under investigation. Police have not revealed a motive for the crime.

Skilla has yet to publicly comment on the incident. XXL has reached out to Skilla Baby's team and the Redford Police Department for comment.

Check out footage of Skilla Baby's performance below.

Watch Skilla Baby Perform 48 Hours After Being Shot Multiple Times