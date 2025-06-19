Skilla Baby Breaks Silence About Getting Shot at 20 Times, Drops Freestyle Addressing His Opps

Skilla Baby has finally broken his silence after being shot multiple times in a drive-by last month and he addresses his opps in a new freestyle.

Skilla Baby Breaks Silence

Nearly a month after he was shot near Detroit, in what police are calling a targeted drive-by, Skilla is weighing in on the whole incident. On Wednesday (Jan. 18), the former XXL Freshman released a video on Instagram addressing the near-fatal shooting.

What Does Skilla Baby Have to Say About His Shooting?

In the video, which can be seen below, Skilla is sitting in a car.

"Thank y'all for y'alls prayers and y'alls concerns," he says. "All praise to the Most High, my Lord and savior for covering me while I was in a bad situation. I know he don't make mistakes. So, I would never ask him why...I'm a soldier. I don't do no bullish*t. I keep it solid. No soft sh*t."

Skilla Baby Freestyles About Shooting

After delivering his message, Skilla dropped a freestyle reacting to the incident.

"I don't fear ni**as, I fear God/Y'all ni**as shot my truck up 20 times, I never cried," Skilla raps. "Them young ni**as keep tapping in, they begging me to slide/They pushed up on a millionaire, they having too much pride."

The Skilla Baby Shooting

On May 22, Skilla Baby was shot multiple times while driving on 8 Mile Road in Redford Township, Mich. The assailants fired over 20 shots at the rapper, who crashed into a nearby building before being transported to the hospital by a witness. He was reportedly struck in the hand and suffered graze wounds to his head and back. On June 6, police announced an arrest had been made in connection with the shooting.

Skilla Baby Peforms Two Days After Shooting

Two days after the shooting, Skilla Baby popped out at a 42 Dugg show in Detroit, where he performed a spirited rendition of his 2022 song "Duck Yo Taco."

Check out Skilla Baby breaking his silence after being shot in May below.

Watch Skilla Baby Address His Shooting and Drop a Freestyle