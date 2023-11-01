50 Cent's 2003 smash hit "In Da Club" has officially been certified diamond by the RIAA, marking the rapper's first diamond-certified song.

50 Cent Earns First Diamond-Certified Song for "In Da Club"

On Wednesday (Nov. 1), 50 Cent earned the certification. The Dr. Dre and Mike Elizondo-produced track has additionally surpassed over 1.2 billion Spotify streams and 1.8 billion YouTube views on its music video. The 2003 single continues to average around 42 million streams per week worldwide.

50 Cent celebrated the achievement on his Instagram, posting the cover art from his nine-times platinum blockbuster debut Get Rich or Die Tryin' alongside a graphic of the diamond certification.

"In Da Club has officially reached Diamond," 50 Cent wrote. "10,000,000 singles sold. The 43rd Hip Hop song to go Diamond, 121 songs of all time to do it. I feel good I'm that thing 50cent."

In a separate post commemorating the moment he wrote, "Diamonds are forever. Yo that thing 50 cent is no joke."

50 Cent's Get Rich or Die Tryin' Celebrates 20 Years with Final Lap Tour

50 Cent is currently in the throes of his Final Lap Tour in support of Get Rich or Die Tryin', which dropped over 20 years ago on Feb. 6, 2003. In an interview with XXL in July, 50 said the tour would be a long time on the road. He added that moving forward it's likely he wouldn't be able to commit to this much time away from home.

"I won't be able to commit to a tour as long as this," he said. "This tour's 93 dates. It'll be one of the biggest hip-hop tours of the year because it won't stop. It'll just go through next year By the time we done, because of the groundwork that I laid touring, I literally can world tour. The other artists, when they say they going on a world tour, it means they're going on a run, but it's not a world tour. My music is just coming full circle now."

See 50 Cent celebrate "In Da Club's" diamond certification below.

Watch 50 Cent Celebrate "In Da Club" Going Diamond

Watch 50 Cent's "In Da Club" Video