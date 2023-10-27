50 Cent Demands to Know the Name of Madonna’s Doctor After Sharing Close-Up Video of Singer’s Butt

50 Cent is demanding to know the name of Madonna's doctor after sharing a close-up video of the singer's butt on Instagram.

50 Cent Reacts to Madonna Performance Video

On Friday (Oc.t 27), 50 Cent shared a video of Madonna performing on her The Celebration Tour. In the clip, which can be seen below, the iconic pop star is wearing a shimmery skin-tight cat suit. The person taking the video, however, focuses the camera on the singer's butt, which appears to be a bit out of proportion. Another post in the carousel shows Madonna side-by-side with a photo of a large ant.

"Who the fvck did this?" 50 Cent captioned the post. "She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed I want the fvcking doctors name right now. I mean damn it man ! LOL."

50 Cent Jokes Madonna in the Past

50 Cent has previously made Madonna the butt of his jokes (no pun intended). Last June, he compared the multi-Grammy winner to an alien after she posted a series of risqué photos on social media.

"I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture," he wrote in the caption of the photos. "LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please."

Last November, Fif trolled Madonna for lip-syncing to Kendrick Lamar lyrics.

Peep 50 Cent's response to a close-up video of Madonna's backside below.

See the Madonna Video and 50 Cent's Reaction