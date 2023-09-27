50 Cent Gives Surprising Reaction to Video of Blac Youngsta Falling on Stage

50 Cent shared a surprising reaction to viral video of Blac Youngsta taking a tumble on stage and continuing to perform.

50 Cent Reacts to Blac Youngsta Stage Fall Video

On Monday (Sept. 25), 50 Cent shared video on his Instagram feed from a recent Blac Youngsta performance that got a little wild. In the clip, which can be seen below, the Memphis, Tenn. rapper is hopping around on stage while performing alongside another artist. Blac stomps up and down to the beat and ends up going so hard he falls backward on the stage, head over heels. Instead of hopping back up, the CMG artist rolls over and gets in a sniper position and pretends to fire shots.

In the caption of the post, 50 Cent commended Blac Youngsta for the slick move. "Now this is what I call showmanship, @blacyoungsta stayed in performance mode and kept the show rocking. LOL," 50 wrote.

Wild Moments on 50 Cent's Final Lap Tour

50 Cent is currently prepping for the international leg of his Final Lap Tour, which begins on Thursday (Sept. 28) in Amsterdam. He has had some wild moments of his own while on tour. Last month, the Queens, N.Y. rapper threw a mic from the stage that hit a fan. Last week, a fan ran up on 50 on stage and was tackled by security.

Watch Blac Youngsta Falling on Stage and Continuing to Perform