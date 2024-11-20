YNW Melly Could Be Released From Jail in December If Sheriff’s Office Can’t Explain Why He Shouldn’t Go Free

YNW Melly could be released from jail in December if the Broward County Sheriff's Office can't explain why he shouldn't be freed.

YNW Melly Judge Orders BSO to Show Cause

On Monday (Nov. 18), Judge Melissa Damian responded to Melly's lawsuit against the Broward County Sheriff's Office, where the embattled rapper accused the BSO of cruel treatment and asked for his immediate release.

"On or before December 6, 2024, the Respondents shall file a memorandum of fact and law to show cause why this Petition should not be granted, and shall file therewith all documents and transcripts necessary for the resolution of this Petition," the ruling, obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Nov. 20), reads.

If the response is not submitted by Dec. 6, Melly could be released on bond until his upcoming trial. If the Sheriff's Office does respond, Melly has 14 days to counter their answer.

YNW Melly Sues Sheriff's Office

The latest update comes after YNW Melly, born Jamell Demons, sued the Broward County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 2. Melly, who has been in jail since February of 2019 fighting a double murder case, claimed his constitutional rights are being violated. The suit claims Melly has not been able to make phone calls for the past three years and has been subjected to "debilitating isolation."

Melly's attorney Michael A. Pizzi released the following statement to XXL about the suit: "We are asking a Federal Judge to Order the immediate release of Jemell Demons (a.k.a. Melly) because the Broward County jail system has been violating his Constitutional Rights. The refusal to let Melly see his family and the interference on his legal representation violates the Constitution and cannot be allowed to stand and will not be allowed to stand."

The Broward County Sheriff's Office also released a statement to XXL in response to the lawsuit.

"The Broward Sheriff’s Office does not generally comment on pending litigation," the statement reads. "However, the jail does not utilize 'solitary confinement.' Rather, Mr. Demons has been placed on administrative segregation, which is a classification resulting in an alternate living assignment for an inmate whose placement in the general population poses a serious threat to the safety of staff or inmates, or life and property."

Melly is currently waiting to be retried for double murder in connection to the 2018 killings of his friends Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams. His first trial in ended in a hung jury last July. His second trial is set to begin on Sept. 10, 2025.

