Playboi Carti Accused of Ordering His Entourage to Jump Fan for Asking Him to Autograph Photo of Rapper in Pigtails

Playboi Carti is being accused of ordering his entourage to jump a fan for asking Carti to sign a selfie of the rapper.

Fan Claims Playboi Carti Ordered His Assault

On Sunday (Nov. 17), TikTok user @jorgew3y shared two posts on the platform where he recounts the incident while also sharing some evidence of the violent encounter.

"About 10 minutes ago, Playboi Carti's crew jumped me and my girlfriend," he says in the clip. "All because I wanted to ask him to sign my picture. He took my picture and he told his gang, 'Go and get his phone.' Me and my girl ran. They chased us down. What I did is, I gave them my girlfriend's phone because I have video of him snatching it and getting angry."

In the video, which can be seen below, jorgew3y spots Carti on the Las Vegas strip. In the next scene, he is next to the rapper's SUV and hands him the viral selfie of Carti in pigtails, which the rapper posted on social media back in March.

Carti takes the photo without signing it. Next, multiple men are running down on the couple asking them to come up off a phone. A woman can be heard refusing. The video then cuts to someone being punched and the girlfriend on the ground screaming at someone to get off her while surrounded by multiple people.

"Carti told his crew to grab my phone, and i gave them the phone without this video, seriously take a joke," jorgew3y captioned one video.

XXL has reached out to Playboi Carti's team for comment.

Check out the wild videos below.

