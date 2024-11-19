YoungBoy Never Broke Again Shows New Look With Bigger Mustache in Court

YoungBoy Never Broke Again shows a new look with a bigger mustache during his latest appearance in court.

NBA YoungBoy Appears in Court

On Monday (Nov. 17), NBA YoungBoy appeared in a Cache County, Utah courtroom to plead guilty in his prescription fraud case. A photo captured from the Louisiana rapper's appearance in court, which can be seen below, shows him in an orange jail jumpsuit. His hair is longer than his last appearance in court. Also, his mustache has grown significantly longer. Top has a goatee but is otherwise sans facial hair.

YB appeared in court to plead guilty to 10 counts in connection to his involvement in a prescription fraud ring. He received a suspended sentence and a $25,000 fine. However, the rapper has already agreed to serve 27 months in prison and 60 months on probation in a related case in a nearby county.

Top was arrested at his Huntsville, Utah home back in April and charged in Weber County, Utah and Cache County, Utah with running a prescription fraud ring. He has remained in jail without bond since then.

During the latest court hearing, Logan District Judge Spencer Walsh spoke to YB about not squandering his opportunity.

"I’ve seen so many times where you have young men and women who have a lot of talent and potential. They can be robbed of that potential when they start to really struggle with their addictions," Judge Walsh told Gaulden. "I don’t want that for you."

He continued, "I’m sure that in your future, once you’re done with your federal prison time, you can be really successful on federal probation and have a really bright future where you can reach your full potential in every aspect of your life. Best of luck to you, Mr. Gaulden."

Check out NBA YoungBoy in his latest court appearance below.

See the Latest Photo of NBA YoungBoy