Diddy Allegedly Has Jail Groupies Who Hate on Each Other for Making His Bed

A former inmate who was in the same housing unit as Diddy in jail recently tells all about the music mogul's activities behind bars and the groupies who get jealous over making his bed.

Diddy Has Groupies in Jail

Fox 5 New York journalist Lisa Evers spoke with a former inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where Diddy is currently incarcerated for sex crimes to get details on what the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder is doing while locked up. During the conversation, which she posted to Instagram on Nov. 9, the inmate spoke on the condition of anonymity and his voice was altered for his safety and protection.

The former inmate says Diddy's energy is "super sure." He sleeps in a dorm-style area with more than 20 men and is not located in a cell. Diddy rests his head where the police are present in a unit that includes high-profile cases.

To pass the time, Diddy plays basketball and works out. He apparently wants people to be happy while in MDC. "There's one thing he does everyday," the inmate reveals." He'll walk around and say, 'Smile, man.' And people will smile. That's how laid-back it is in there."

The man also claims Diddy has groupies in jail. "They were groupies," the inmate describes. "They was being around him. Dudes would be jealous of another dude ’cause he was closer to another dude. If there was a dude making his bed for him, or doing something special for him, they would hate on a dude like that."

Diddy has been in jail since Sept. 16 after being arrested and indicted for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to the crimes. While incarcerated, there have been more allegations of rape and sexual assault in lawsuits filed against him. He will remain in MDC until his trial date, which has been scheduled for May 25, 2025.

