Meek Mill Says He’s Going to Start a War When He Finds Out Who’s Behind the Lies About Him and Diddy

Meek Mill is ready to go to war with whoever is behind the lies about him and Diddy.

Meek Mill Calls Out Publications for Reporting About Him and Diddy

On Wednesday (Nov. 20), Meek hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his thoughts on his attachment to the Diddy saga where he called out media publications.

"None of these publications are owned by black men posting things to destroy the names and brands of the culture!" Meek captioned a screen capture video that shows various Diddy-related headlines under the Google search: "meek mill birthday 2014." "Ima stand on this I know it’s somebody behind this! Ima start a war behind it too when I find out!!!!"

"Just think about it you are waking up to a bunch of non black owned publication posting major lies about me!" he added in a follow-up post. "Where all the pr people go that was around me! Everybody see what’s going on I’m not gonna be quiet it’s was war on black men!"

He continued: "When I see page six post something it gives me a bad vibe…. go back 2 years ago they posted only good meek mill news! I know how these things work! Like what just happened with Mike Tyson show his a*s out get him beat by young white kid cmon it’s a mockery!"

Meek continued to call into question reports from news outlets.

"Why nobody looking at the fact of who we consuming this news from," he added. "I went to chat gpt none of these people are even Americans and not close to the black party These weak a*s stories this wasn’t even puff party . It’s not nothing to be quiet about if you’re smart!...They putting black men in jail off stories … I wish puff well he’s a black man I hope he didn’t do most of that shit they saying he did …. Why yall so scared to talk yall must got shit In closet! My past the streets it’s nothing to hide!"

Meek Mill Wants Someone to Investigate His Connection to Diddy

Back in September, Meek said he's willing to pay $100,000 to a private investigator to find out how he's connected to the Diddy sex crime case.

"I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to 'Diddy' Case," Meek posted on X. "I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving 'meek' anything to do with buddy! 'Something not right.'"

Speculation of Meek Mill being involved with the Diddy scandal started when producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones sued Puff for sexual assault, harassment and unpaid work back in February. In a footnote of the 73-page lawsuit, Nicki Minaj is labeled as the girlfriend of a "Philadelphia rapper" that Diddy claims he had sex with. Lil Rod alleges to have witnessed the same rapper "consorting with underage girls" on Diddy's yacht. Since then, the Philadelphia rapper has been the butt of social media jokes.

Read More: 10 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory

See Meek Mill's posts below.

See Meek Mill Calling Out the Media for Spreading Lies About Him and Diddy