Logic Sounds Like Playboi Carti in New Song Snippet in an Attempt to Make More Money

Logic sounds like Playboi Carti in a new song snippet he debuted on social media in what he is calling an attempt to make more money.

Logic Shares New Song Snippet

On Nov. 13, Logic shared a post on Instagram, which shows him completing a Rubik's Cube with his eyes closed while wearing a shirt with Carti on it. The video, which can be seen below, is scored with an unreleased Logic track that finds him rapping over Playboi Carti-esque production that features blaring spacy chords.

"It's a fee/If you want it, can't it get for free/Awe yea, such a mystery/All that sh*t you talking ain't mixing me," Logic raps in the snippet.

After completing the Rubik's Cube, he walks toward the camera and says "Opium," which is the name of Carti's record label.

Logic Teases New Wave

It looks like Logic was telling the truth when he said he was going to drop Playboi Carti-type music in 2025, earlier this month during an interview with TMZ.

"What I've noticed is I've been on a run of making super hip-hop music and that sh*t doesn't pay the bills," Logic said. "It's because I made all my money before doing pop and turn-up sh*t and I've been blessed enough to be in a position to make music from my heart. Next year, I'ma f**k em up. I'm about to drop all this, like, Playboi Carti trap, turn-up sh*t and go get a bag and have fun."

Back in September, Logic revealed to fans his new album will be called Phonkadelic and previewed some music from the new LP online, which sounded akin to the turn-up vibes Playboi Carti is known for.

"Y'all aint ready. Logic in a different f**king zone," Logic commented about the upcoming music.

Check out Logic previewing new music below.

Watch Logic Preview New Music That Sounds Like Playboi Carti