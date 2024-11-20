Giant Music Cofounder Shawn ‘Tubby’ Holiday Shares What It’s Like Managing Both Cardi B and Offset, a Missed Opportunity for Kendrick Lamar and More on XXL’s Inside Track Podcast

For Giant Music cofounder Shawn "Tubby" Holiday, just one top-level job in hip-hop is not enough. The Brooklyn-bred industry veteran also holds a position at Full Stop Management, where he manages the careers of Cardi B and Offset. On this episode of XXL's Inside Track podcast, Tubby discusses his unique ascension in the music business and balancing a dual role as the president of a label and an A-list manager. He also spills some tea on Cardi B's highly anticipated next album, how Robin Thicke initially wanted Kendrick Lamar as the guest feature on his smash hit "Blurred Lines" instead of T.I. and much more.

While attending Florida A&M University, Tubby got his first taste of the mainstream rap game in 2000 as part of the Bad Boy Records street team. During a subsequent run as manager for Houston-based producer E. Poppi, Holiday was introduced to Beyoncé's father, Matthew Knowles. Thanks to Holiday, that connection led to E. Poppi landing a production placement for Beyoncé's "Dangerously in Love," which appeared on Destiny's Child's 2001 Survivor album and her 2003 debut album of the same name. At the same time, Tubby earned a job at EMI publishing.

From there, Tubby continued his journey by locking down A&R roles at various labels such as L.A. Reid's Hitco Entertainment and Jimmy Iovine's Interscope Records, among others, where he worked alongside acts like 50 Cent and T.I. During his time at Sony Music Entertainment/Columbia Records, Holiday signed Travis Scott and Polo G to their respective publishing deals. Now, as cofounder of Giant Music, Tubby is hard at work overlooking rappers like Cash Cobain and Tay B.

As if he doesn't have enough on his plate, Shawn "Tubby" Holiday serves as the artist manager for both Cardi B and Offset. Despite not having released an album in six years, Cardi's music is on point and her next LP is coming, he says. Tubby divulges what it's like simultaneously working with a famous couple who are currently going through a divorce. "I don't take sides," Tubby explains in the video below.

The music executive is focused on Cardi B's upcoming sophomore release. He's aware of the length of time between her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and this new project, which currently doesn't have a release date. "It's been six years since she put out an album," he adds." And my main focus is to get her to put out another album. I think we're gonna get there. She wants to put out an album. She knows it. I think sometimes she second-guessing herself. The music is there."

