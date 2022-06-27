Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Wounded in Triple Shooting

UPDATE (June 28):

Chaka Zulu is recovering and reportedly in stable condition after being shot yesterday, according to a statement from former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.

"We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time," Reed reportedly told local Atlanta news channel WSB-TV.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Ludacris' longtime manager Chaka Zulu was shot during a dispute in a Buckhead, Atlanta parking lot last night.

Early Monday morning (June 27), Chaka Zulu was one of three men shot in a parking lot on Peachtree Road in Atlanta around 11:35 p.m. Sunday night (June 26), XXL has confirmed with the Atlanta Police Department. The shooting reportedly occurred outside a restaurant called Apt4b and was the result of some sort of argument. One man was killed during the shooting while Chaka and a second unnamed victim were transported to a local hospital to undergo surgery.

"We have three persons shot at the location. One deceased and two are in hospitals as a result of a dispute in the parking lot," Lt. Germaine Dearlove told local Atlanta news station WSB-TV.

The gunman is still at large. Police say they have surveillance video of the scene and are hoping to be able to identify the shooter. Chaka and the other victim reportedly underwent surgery overnight and are expected to recover from their injuries.

XXL has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for comment.

Chaka Zulu, along with Ludacris and Zulu's brother Jeff Dixon, founded Disturbing Tha Peace Records in 1998. The label has housed artists like Chingy, Shawnna, Bobby V, Playaz Circle, Lil Scrappy and more. Chaka was instrumental in the label inking a long-term with Def Jam in 2008. He is also the co-CEO of Ebony Sun Entertainment. Last December, Chaka graced the cover of the winter issue of XXL magazine as one of the board members for the XXL Awards.