Mystikal Faces Life in Prison After Being Indicted on First-Degree Rape – Report

Mystikal has reportedly been indicted by a grand jury for first-degree rape in connection with an alleged incident involving a woman he sexually assaulted, which led to his July arrest.

Over a month after Mystikal was arrested for rape, domestic abuse, false imprisonment and other crimes, a grand jury in Ascension Parish Louisiana decided to charge the embattled rapper with first-degree rape, according to a Rolling Stone report published on Thursday (Sept. 8). If convicted, the lifetime registered sex offender will face life in prison due to state law.

"It’s an indictment," Tyler’s attorney Joel Pearce told reporters on Wednesday (Sept. 7). "It means nothing. We look forward to our day in court."

XXL has reached out to the Ascension Parish District Attorney's Office and Mystikal's attorney for comment.

Mystikal has remained behind bars without bond since his arrest on July 31. The former No Limit rapper is accused of brutally raping and assaulting a woman at his Prairieville, La. home on July 30. The victim, who Mystikal's lawyer says has been in a long-term relationship with the rapper, claims Mystikal got enraged after accusing the woman of taking money from him. He reportedly punched, choked and pulled out the woman's hair. He then allegedly took her keys and cell phone, and stopped her from leaving the home.

The victim claims she tried to help Mystikal find the money and discovered a "crystalline substance" in his dresser. She then alleges he prayed with her and splashed her with rubbing alcohol to cleanse her "bad spirits," after which he forced her onto a bed and raped her. The woman eventually escaped and went to the hospital and called the police. Xanax, heroin and marijuana were later discovered at Mystikal's home by police officers. Detectives also found clumps of the woman's hair and a broken fingernail at the residence.

As a result of the drugs found, Mystikal faced an additional five drugs charges including possession of schedule II amphetamine, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia.

Mystikal has a history of sexual assault allegations. In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion in connection to an incident with his then-hair stylist. He was sentenced to six years in prison and released in January of 2010. Two years later, he spent two months in jail for violating his probation.

Mystikal was charged with rape again in Louisiana in 2017. That September, he was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges. He sat in jail for two years before posting a $3 million bond. The charges were eventually dismissed due to lack of evidence.