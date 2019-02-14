UPDATE (Dec. 21, 2020):

Mystikal's rape case has been dismissed. According to a report from ABC News via the Associated Press on Friday (Dec. 18), prosecutors have dropped the rape and kidnapping charges against the New Orleans rapper due to lack of evidence.

A rep for the Chaddo Parish District Attorney's Office in Louisiana said in a statement, "Additional evidence and information were discovered and the case was resubmitted to this second Grand Jury in the interest of justice."

Mystikal's attorney, Joel Peace, has also spoken on his client's case now being put behind him. Peace told TMZ last week that the charges were dismissed because "new scientific evidence emerged causing the Grand Jury to take a second look at the rape allegations made against [him]."

Mysikal has been out on $3 million bail for nearly two years.

UPDATE (Oct. 16, 2019):

According to a report Louisiana's KSLA published on Oct. 2, Mystikal's rape trial has been moved to April 2020.

UPDATE (March 7, 2019):

On Wednesday (March 6), local Louisiana news outlet WAFB reported that Mystikal, who was released from Shreveport, La.'s Caddo Correctional Facility after posting a $3 million bond on Feb. 13, said that the rapper is now allowed to travel outside of the state as long as he's got his ankle monitor on.

While Mystikal's rape trial is still ahead of him—it starts on Aug. 5—he's happy he's able to leave Louisiana. “I can travel. I can earn some of my money back that I spent. I am in an incredible bind," he told the news outlet. Mystikal also offered words of encouragement for those who feel that they have been falsely accused of sexual assault. “Pray, man. God is able. God is faithful,” Mystikal said. “I am not just saying that because it sounds good. I am saying that because it is the absolute truth.” See the original story below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Mystikal is once again out of jail. On Tuesday (Feb. 13), TMZ confirmed that the Louisiana rapper posted his $3 million dollar bond and would soon be released from jail. On Wednesday (Feb. 13), Caddo Correctional Facility confirmed that the rapper born Michael Lawrence Tyler was officially let loose from the corrections center.

According to the rapper's attorney Joel Pearce, a portion of the $3 million bail money came from an advance for Mystikal's new record deal. Some of the other funds came from the rapper's friends and family.

Mystikal, who was previously charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, and another man named Averweone Darnell Holman were both accused of raping a woman in 2016. The woman came forward about the alleged rape, which reportedly happened at a casino in downtown Shreveport, La. in October 2016. After he turned himself in, a third person, a woman named Tenichia Monieck Wafford, was charged with obstruction of justice in relation to the alleged assault for reportedly trying to convince the unnamed accuser to recant their story.

Meanwhile, Mystikal has maintained his innocence by pleading not guilty to the rape allegations against him. After he's released, the rapper's lawyers plan to assist him with his sexual assault trial, which is expected to start in May.