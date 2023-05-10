Master P Calls for Mystikal to Be Released From Jail Following Rape Charge

Master P is standing by his former artist Mystikal in "The Man Right ’Chea" rapper's ongoing rape case.

Master P dusted off his mic for a performance at the 2023 Lovers and Friends Festival in Las Vegas on May 6. During the No Limit Records founder's set, he paid homage to Mystikal by playing the rapper's track "The Man Right ’Chea." P urged the crowd to participate.

"Free Mystikal," Master P repeated. "Y'all get y'alls hands up for my dawg."

Mystikal, born Michael Tyler, is currently in jail without bond in Louisiana as he awaits trial for a rape case. Last July, he was charged with rape, domestic abuse, false imprisonment and more in connection to an incident that allegedly occurred in Ascension Parish, La. the same month. Mystikal is accused of physically abusing the victim, a former girlfriend, following a despute over missing money.

In an even stranger twist, the victim claims Mystikal prayed with her and splashed her with rubbing alcohol to cleanse her "bad spirits" before forcing her onto a bed and raping her. Following the alleged incident, she went to a hospital for her injuries where police were called. Authorities went back to the home and found evidence consistent with the woman's story and Mystikal was booked.

This isn't the first time, Mystikal has been in trouble for sexual assault. In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion in connection to the rape of his former hair stylist. He received a six-year prison sentence. He was released in January of 2010. In 2012, he violating his probation in connection to the case and spent two months behind bars. In September of 2017, he was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges. He sat in jail for two years before posting a $3 million bond. Eventually, the charges were dropped due to lack of evidence.

See Video of Master P Yelling "Free Mystikal" at the Lovers and Friends Festival in the Video Below