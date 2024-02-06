Snoop Dogg and Master P File Lawsuit Against Cereal Retailers Alleging They Prevented Sales of Snoop Cereal

Snoop Dogg and Master P have filed a lawsuit against major cereal retailers and accused them of preventing the sale of Snoop Cereal.

Snoop Dogg and Master P File Lawsuit Against Cereal Retailers

On Tuesday (Feb. 6), esteemed civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced via a press release on his website that he'd be filing a suit against major cereal retailers on behalf of Snoop and Master P. The lawyer did not name which retailers would exactly be targeted in the lawsuit and said more details would be available during a press conference later on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Crump elaborated in the press release that The Doggfather and The Ice Cream Man founded Broadus Foods in 2022. The goal was to create "a family-owned company that promotes diversity in the food industry and provides opportunities for minority-owned products." Additionally, the food brand would contribute "to charitable causes addressing hunger and homelessness."

"To expand their reach, Snoop Dogg and Master P approached major brands to engage in a partnership and promotion agreement to distribute Snoop Cereal with national retailers," Crump wrote in the release. "However, despite one company agreeing to the agreement, it allegedly sabotaged the success of Snoop Cereal by preventing it from reaching consumers through deceptive practices. Broadus Foods is seeking damages suffered by the deceptive trade practices under various causes of action."

Read More: Snoop Dogg Says He Has Love and Respect for Donald Trump

Snoop Dogg and Master P Announce National Distribution Deal for Cereal

The lawsuit comes after Snoop Dogg and Master P announced last January that they had earned a national distribution deal via the Minnesota-based cereal company Post Cereal. Master P celebrated the moment on Instagram at the time.

"HAPPY MLK DAY @snoopdogg and I are the first black-owned cereal company with a national distribution deal. Salute to @post_cereals for believing in diversity," the No Limit boss wrote.

In a video, Master P also gave thanks to the hard-working employees at Post. It was a massive victory for the pair, especially since Snoop and Master P were initially forced to rename their cereal brand in 2022.

The duo claimed on Instagram that Snoop Loopz switched to Snoop Cereal after an unnamed competitor attempted to ban their product from grocery stores.