Romeo Miller Claims He’s Broke and All His Money Was Used to Pay Master P’s Taxes, P Responds

Romeo Miller is claiming he is currently broke and that all of his money from his music career was used to pay his father, Master P's, taxes. The No Limit Records founder has now responded.

On Sunday (Dec. 18), Romeo, who now goes by his government name, Romeo Miller, hit up Instagram with a post regarding his mental health. In it, he called out his father, Master P, for a myriad of things, sparking up a lengthy public back-and-forth between the two on social media. Romeo revealed many personal feelings he holds toward Master P as it pertains to their behind-the-scenes family life as well as his current financial situation.

In the form of a poem titled, "The Tree of Trauma," Romeo aired out his grievances toward the media, claimed that his mother and siblings have suffered as a result of the limelight and placed the primary blame on his father, Master P.

"How if I really speak my truth, my family will crumble?" wrote the record exec's son. "That's like telling a boxer he has no right to rumble. Imagine telling a butterfly she has no right to fly, then that butterfly has died before she has even started."

"Why is being right to strangers so much more important than being vulnerable at home?" he continued, seemingly referring to Master P's implied obsession with his own public image. "Why is it that I'm soaring and my siblings are not? Probably because or father didn't give them the same time on the clock. Chase the money or chase the family? You can't do both now because now you are gambling."

From there, Romeo directed his poem toward his mother who he claims is the victim of much scrutiny and has taken on the brunt of the Miller family's issues through the years.

He continued: "My mother was broken for years publicly and still from the concrete she rose. If people really knew your truth, you'd be strong like mama too ... Regardless of the damage, just look deep, because behind every great king there was a queen that carried on his curses that was never seen ... I've tried and tried behind the walls that hide, but maybe social media is the only way to open up this giant's eyes."

Once Master P caught wind of his son's emotional poem on Sunday, he too went to Instagram to not only defend himself against his son's accusations, but also to counter Romeo's claims by explaining that social media is not the proper outlet to address matters of mental health and family issues.

"The new generation of kids need to stop blaming their parents for everything," wrote Master P. "Social media is not the place for healing. Son, I love you. Stop trying to get people to feel sorry for you. And let's come up with a solution. You can come talk to your father and your family like a man. You have kids too."

In a follow-up comment, the No Limit Records exec explained that he "wouldn't wish this on no parent."

master p calls out lil romeo instagram 2022 masterp/Instagram loading...

Romeo then further called out his rapper-exec father figure by explaining that in his point of view, social media is perhaps the only way to effectively get Master P to interact with him. Romeo claimed that despite P's previous comments, he has attempted to contact his father many times outside of the social media space.

"Dad, please stop reading the comments and editing your caption," replied Romeo. "I pulled up to the crib time and time after that and you deflect. I've texted you countless times and you reply and deflect. Social media is the only way you communicate. Now you wanna talk. Anything to protect that image."

Master P clapped back at Romeo once again by accusing his son of using the recent deaths of both DJ Twitch and his sister, TyTyana Miller, to complain about money, implying that Romeo is greedy.

"I thought this was about DJ Twitch and about my daughter's death," explained Master P. "This is heartbreaking. You just exposed that this is really about money ... You started this social media rant ... I get it, I'm just an ATM for this family. I don't care about an image."

He continued: "I'm going to keep working, keep praying and letting God guide me. Mental illness is real."

In response, Romeo went on to explain in the comments section of Master P's post that he and all of his "siblings are broke," they've been "living month-to-month" and that the money made from Romeo's music career was used to pay off his father's tax debts.

"All my siblings are broke bro," replied Romeo to one Instagram user who posted in favor of Master P. "Never even had money to afford college. And nothing is wrong with that, he just shouldn't paint a certain life that isn't real."

"Man, we been living month-to-month since I was 18, shit's a mirage," he replied to another user.

"I been taking care of my pops, bro," Romeo explained to a third commenter. "Never touched no Lil Romeo money. [It] all went to pay off his IRS taxes. I've been more than loyal. The truth will set us all free."

lil romeo calls out master p instagram 2022 romeomiller/Instagram loading...

Following the fallout between he and his son, Master P hit up IG once again on Sunday but this time, he appeared to publicly extend an olive branch to his seemingly estranged son.

"I love my family, my door is always open for my son,” said Master P in the video clip below. “And if I’m wrong, forgive me. I’m apologizing to you if I’m wrong. I’m still a work-in-progress, I come from nothing. Everybody go through trauma. I’m dealing with this right now.”

He added: “But I love going out into the community and helping people. That’s the way I heal. Allow me to heal. I don’t have to be sitting around moaning and crying. I can’t get my daughter back. But I can go out there and keep her legacy going."

"So let’s do this in love, let’s do this in peace," Master P continued. "Think about it. We stronger together. But you older now, so you got to lead by example for the rest of the kids and we’ll get through this. I’m just telling y’all, keep y’all prayers, we need it. And God gonna do what he gotta do."

For the past several months, both Master P and Romeo have been dealing with the loss of their 29-year-old daughter and sister, Tytyana Miller, who passed away back in May of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

At the height of its powers, Master P's No Limit Records served as the catalyst for launching southern hip-hop into the mainstream. Romeo contributed to the success of his father's iconic label from a very young age with songs like 2001's "My Baby."

See Master P apologize to Lil Romeo in Response to Romeo Calling Out His Father in the Video Below