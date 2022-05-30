Master P’s Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P has announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter, Tytyana Miller.

On Sunday night (May 30), Master P shared an emotional message on his Instagram account that Tytyana Miller had passed away. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” he wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve."

The No Limit Records founder added that he is grateful for those offering support as he and his family mourn the loss of his daughter, adding that Tytyana was dealing with mental health issues and substance abuse.

"We appreciate all of the prayers love and support," he wrote. "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

Master P’s 32-year-old son, Romeo Miller, also shared a heartfelt message about his sister in an Instagram post.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve," he typed.

The reality TV star also expressed appreciation from those offering prayers and support for his own family at this difficult time.

"We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister," he wrote. "Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless."

Master P shared his daughter Tytyana with his estranged wife, Sonya C. Additionally, they also share multiple kids together: Romeo, Itali Miller, Inty Miller, Veno Miller, Vercy Miller, Hercy Miller and Mercy Miller. The 52-year-old rap mogul also has a 25-year-old daughter, Cymphonique Miller, from a previous relationship.

XXL wants to send heartfelt condolences to Master P and his family.