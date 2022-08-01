Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Abuse, False Imprisonment and More

Mystikal has been arrested in Louisiana and charged with multiple crimes including rape, domestic violence and false imprisonment.

On Sunday (July 31), Mystikal was arrested in Ascension Parish, La. and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, according to police records obtained by XXL. The arrest is in connection to an alleged incident that occurred the prior day, July 30. He was hit with two misdemeanors; simple criminal damage to property and false imprisonment. He is also facing three more serious crimes of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, which is a felony, simple robbery and first-degree rape.

According to local Baton Rouge, La. news station WAFB9, police were first notified of the alleged crime after being called to a local hospital to talk to a sexual assault victim on July 30 just before midnight. The victim, who reportedly sustained injuries during the alleged attack, identified Mystikal as the suspect. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail yesterday afternoon, where he awaits arraignment, as of press time.

XXL has reached out to Mystikal's team and the Ascension Parish Police Department for comment.

This is not Mystikal's first run-in with the law of this kind. Back in 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion in connection to an incident with his then-hair stylist, and was sentenced to six years in prison. He was released in January of 2010. In 2012, he spent two months in jail for violating his probation.

In 2017, Mystikal was charged with rape again in Louisiana. In September of that year, he was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges. After sitting in jail for two years, Mystikal posted a $3 million bond. The case was eventually dropped due to lack of evidence.