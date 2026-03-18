Mystikal Pleads Guilty to Rape, Faces 20 Years in Prison – Report

Mystikal has reportedly entered a guilty plea in his Louisiana rape case and could spend up to 20 years in prison.

On Tuesday (March 17), the rapper appeared in Ascension Parish court, where he pleaded guilty to third-degree rape in connection with his 2022 arrest, local news station WAFB 9 reports. The judge also ordered a presentencing investigation. Mystikal's sentencing date is scheduled for June 16, where he faces a maximum of 20 years.

XXL has reached out to Mystikal's attorney and the Ascension Parish Clerk for comment.

Mystikal, born Michael Tyler, was arrested on July 30, 2022, after an alleged victim, who was reportedly in a long-term relationship with the rapper, identified him to police as the person who raped her. The woman accused the former No Limit MC of assaulting her following a dispute over money at the rapper's Prairieville, La. home. She claims Mystikal punched, choked and pulled out her hair after believing she had taken $100. He then allegedly took her keys and cell phone and stopped her from leaving.

While searching for the missing money, she found a "crystalline substance" in his dresser. She then alleged that Mystikal forced her onto a bed and raped her after praying with her and splashing her with rubbing alcohol to cleanse her "bad spirits."

Mystikal has a history of related legal issues. He spent six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery and extortion in connection with an incident with his then-hair stylist in 2003. In 2017, he was charged with rape. The case was eventually dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Watch Video of WAFB 9's Coverage of Mistikal's Guilty Plea

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