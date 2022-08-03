New Details Emerge in Mystikal Rape Case, Allegedly Started With Dispute Over Money

Grim details have emerged surrounding the alleged rape of a woman that Mystikal has been arrested for.

According to a report published by The Advocate on Tuesday (Aug. 2), Mystikal, born Michael Tyler, is accused of assaulting the alleged victim following a dispute over money, Sheriff’s Detective Garrett Keith testified during a bond hearing the same day. The incident occurred on July 30 at the rapper's Prairieville, La. home. The victim, who Mystikal's lawyer says has been in a long-term relationship with the former No Limit artist, claims Mystikal got angry after concluding that she took money from him. As a result, he reportedly punched, choked and pulled out the woman's hair. He then allegedly stopped her from leaving the home by taking her keys and cell phone.

Keith says the woman tried to help Mystikal find the money—$100 according to AllHipHop—and instead she discovered a "crystalline substance" substance in his dresser. Xanax, heroin and marijuana were also later discovered in the home by police officers.

Following the victim's beating, she claims Mystikal alternated from being angry to remorseful for his actions against her. He prayed with her and splashed her with rubbing alcohol to cleanse her "bad spirits" before forcing her onto a bed and raping her.

After leaving the home, the victim went to a local hospital where a rape kit was administered. Medical staff found that her injuries were consistent with her rape claims. Detectives also found clumps of the woman's hair and a broken fingernail at Mystikal's home.

Mystikal was arrested on July 31 and initially charged with two misdemeanors; simple criminal damage to property and false imprisonment. He was also charged with three more felonies including domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery and first-degree rape.

A judge denied the rapper's bond on Tuesday. Mystikal now faces an additional five drugs charges including possession of schedule II amphetamine, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia, police records show after deputies searched his home.

Mystikal's attorney, Roy Maughan Jr. maintains his client is innocent.

"There has never been any suggestion of domestic violence between them," Maughan told reporters following the bond hearing. "We [are] extremely disappointed that the judge decided to hold Mr. Tyler without bond under the feeling that be could potentially do something else to the victim and I don't think that's in Mr. Tyler to do that."

XXL has reached out to the Ascension Parish Police Department and Mystikal's team for comment.

Mystikal has a history of sexual assault claims. Back in 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion in connection to the rape of his former hair stylist. He was sentenced to six years in prison. He was released in January of 2010. Two years later, he spent two months behind bars for violating his probation in connection to the case.

He was charged with rape again in Louisiana, in 2017. The rhymer was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that September. After sitting in jail for two years, Mystikal was able to post a $3 million bond. He skated on the allegations after the charges were dropped due to lack of evidence.

Mystikal is a lifetime registered sex offender stemming from the 2003 conviction for sexual assault and extortion.